2 more teens arrested in Watkinsville robbery
Police charged Demartray Anton Eberhart, 17, and Dashun Jerode Smith, 18, both of Monroe, with armed robbery. Earlier this month, police charged Robert Coleman Fitzpatrick, 17, of Monroe, in the robbery, which police said occurred Jan. 21 behind a home on VFW Drive, the same street where police headquarters is located.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Add your comments below
Watkinsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to WatkinsVillegas area
|Feb 1
|Hoosiergirl
|1
|Llama Runs Free on Roads Near Athens, Georgia
|Jan '17
|L Mike
|7
|New act Laughlin brings male-female harmony duo...
|Dec '16
|Will Dockery
|3
|False Statements on Sandy Hook and CIA Hacking ...
|Dec '16
|wjabbe
|3
|Ghanaian doctor honoured in the US
|Dec '16
|Andrew
|1
|Comment to Dan Everett on Flagpole article on g...
|Nov '16
|wjabbe
|2
|Armed man in custody after 6-hour manhunt
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
Find what you want!
Search Watkinsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC