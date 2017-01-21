Watkinsville fight leads to charges

Oconee County deputies were dispatched about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday to a store on Hog Mountain Road in Watkinsville where two men were reportedly fighting. At the scene, a deputy was told a 37-year-old Watkinsville man was displaying a sign protesting the business, when Christopher Dean Yarborough, 34, took the sign and ripped it apart.

