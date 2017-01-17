UGA student's police brutality case i...

UGA student's police brutality case is transferred to federal court

Tuesday Jan 17 Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

Former Athens-Clarke County police officer Jonathan Fraser's jail booking photo following his arrest for allegedly assaulting a UGA student in 2015 A University of Georgia student's lawsuit claiming his civil rights were violated when beaten by an Athens-Clarke County police officer will now be decided in federal court. Initially filed in November in Athens-Clarke County State Court, attorneys representing the county and former cop, Jonathan Fraser, have since opted to have the matter decided in U.S. District Court where Fraser beat a police brutality rap more than a decade ago, according to court filings.

