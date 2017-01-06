U.S. Supreme Court official to speak in Watkinsville
Perry Thompson, who is the Admission and Financial Officer for the Supreme Court in Washington D.C., speaks at 11 a.m. at the church located at 1670 Barnett Shoals Road. Thompson is responsible for the management, certification and general oversight for more than 290,000 attorneys on the roster for the court.
