Two vehicles collide in front of Prince Avenue Christian school early Friday

No one was seriously injured in a two-vehicle wreck early Friday on U.S. Highway 78 at the entrance to Prince Avenue Christian School in Oconee County, according to the Georgia State Patrol. The wreck, reported at 7:43 a.m., occurred when a westbound Jeep Patriot, driven by James Wilson, 43, of Watkinsville, made a left turn toward the school entrance and he collided with an eastbound Toyota Highlander driven by Megan Kavanaugh, 28, of Statham, according to the report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.