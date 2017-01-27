Two vehicles collide in front of Prince Avenue Christian school early Friday
No one was seriously injured in a two-vehicle wreck early Friday on U.S. Highway 78 at the entrance to Prince Avenue Christian School in Oconee County, according to the Georgia State Patrol. The wreck, reported at 7:43 a.m., occurred when a westbound Jeep Patriot, driven by James Wilson, 43, of Watkinsville, made a left turn toward the school entrance and he collided with an eastbound Toyota Highlander driven by Megan Kavanaugh, 28, of Statham, according to the report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Add your comments below
Watkinsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to WatkinsVillegas area
|3 hr
|Hoosiergirl
|1
|Llama Runs Free on Roads Near Athens, Georgia
|Jan 5
|L Mike
|7
|New act Laughlin brings male-female harmony duo...
|Dec '16
|Will Dockery
|3
|False Statements on Sandy Hook and CIA Hacking ...
|Dec '16
|wjabbe
|3
|Ghanaian doctor honoured in the US
|Dec '16
|Andrew
|1
|Comment to Dan Everett on Flagpole article on g...
|Nov '16
|wjabbe
|2
|Armed man in custody after 6-hour manhunt
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
Find what you want!
Search Watkinsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC