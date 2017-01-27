Two vehicles collide in front of Prin...

Two vehicles collide in front of Prince Avenue Christian school early Friday

Friday Jan 27

No one was seriously injured in a two-vehicle wreck early Friday on U.S. Highway 78 at the entrance to Prince Avenue Christian School in Oconee County, according to the Georgia State Patrol. The wreck, reported at 7:43 a.m., occurred when a westbound Jeep Patriot, driven by James Wilson, 43, of Watkinsville, made a left turn toward the school entrance and he collided with an eastbound Toyota Highlander driven by Megan Kavanaugh, 28, of Statham, according to the report.

Watkinsville, GA

