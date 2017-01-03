The town of Bishop has grown steadily...

The town of Bishop has grown steadily in recent years.

Oconee County planners want people in the county south of Athens to start thinking about what it ought to look like in the future. The county is beginning the process of updating its state-mandated "Joint Comprehensive Plan" for the county and its four towns, Bishop, Bogart, North High Shoals and Watkinsville, Oconee County Planning Director B.R. White told Oconee County Commission members last week.

