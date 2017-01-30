Teen safe driving course set for Feb. 7
Oconee County Coroner Ed Carson is hosting a free driving course for teenagers who are beginning drivers or preparing to obtain a learner's permit. The 2-hour Georgia Teens Ride with PRIDE course will be held at 6 p.m. Feb. 7 at Oconee Veterans Park on Highway 53, Watkinsville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Watkinsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to WatkinsVillegas area
|Feb 1
|Hoosiergirl
|1
|Llama Runs Free on Roads Near Athens, Georgia
|Jan '17
|L Mike
|7
|New act Laughlin brings male-female harmony duo...
|Dec '16
|Will Dockery
|3
|False Statements on Sandy Hook and CIA Hacking ...
|Dec '16
|wjabbe
|3
|Ghanaian doctor honoured in the US
|Dec '16
|Andrew
|1
|Comment to Dan Everett on Flagpole article on g...
|Nov '16
|wjabbe
|2
|Armed man in custody after 6-hour manhunt
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
Find what you want!
Search Watkinsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC