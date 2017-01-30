Teen safe driving course set for Feb. 7

Teen safe driving course set for Feb. 7

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 30 Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

Oconee County Coroner Ed Carson is hosting a free driving course for teenagers who are beginning drivers or preparing to obtain a learner's permit. The 2-hour Georgia Teens Ride with PRIDE course will be held at 6 p.m. Feb. 7 at Oconee Veterans Park on Highway 53, Watkinsville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Watkinsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Moving to WatkinsVillegas area Feb 1 Hoosiergirl 1
News Llama Runs Free on Roads Near Athens, Georgia Jan '17 L Mike 7
News New act Laughlin brings male-female harmony duo... Dec '16 Will Dockery 3
False Statements on Sandy Hook and CIA Hacking ... Dec '16 wjabbe 3
News Ghanaian doctor honoured in the US Dec '16 Andrew 1
Comment to Dan Everett on Flagpole article on g... Nov '16 wjabbe 2
Armed man in custody after 6-hour manhunt Nov '16 openmind693 1
See all Watkinsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Watkinsville Forum Now

Watkinsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Watkinsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Kanye West
 

Watkinsville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,497 • Total comments across all topics: 278,614,211

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC