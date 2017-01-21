Oconee County blotter

Oconee County blotter

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 21 Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

HOME LOOTED: On Jan. 12, Deputy Frank Smith was dispatched to a home on Orchard Drive, Watkinsville, where a man reported someone entered his home after he left for about two hours to run an errand. The thieves stole an engagement ring valued at $3,100, along with $2,000 cash and other jewelry along with a safe and passports, all valued at $6,970.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Watkinsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Llama Runs Free on Roads Near Athens, Georgia Jan 5 L Mike 7
News New act Laughlin brings male-female harmony duo... Dec 27 Will Dockery 5
False Statements on Sandy Hook and CIA Hacking ... Dec '16 wjabbe 3
News Ghanaian doctor honoured in the US Dec '16 Andrew 1
Comment to Dan Everett on Flagpole article on g... Nov '16 wjabbe 2
Armed man in custody after 6-hour manhunt Nov '16 openmind693 1
Dos any one know where kara mo Nov '16 Anonymous 1
See all Watkinsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Watkinsville Forum Now

Watkinsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Watkinsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Watkinsville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,491 • Total comments across all topics: 278,236,130

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC