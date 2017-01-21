Oconee County blotter

HOME LOOTED: On Jan. 12, Deputy Frank Smith was dispatched to a home on Orchard Drive, Watkinsville, where a man reported someone entered his home after he left for about two hours to run an errand. The thieves stole an engagement ring valued at $3,100, along with $2,000 cash and other jewelry along with a safe and passports, all valued at $6,970.

