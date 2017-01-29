Oconee Boy Scouts find best place to ...

Oconee Boy Scouts find best place to build nesting places at Oconee Hill Cemetery

Sunday Jan 29

Brian Cooke, president of the Oconee Rivers Audubon Society, leads Boy Scout Troop 305 of Watkinsville through the Oconee Hill Cemetery to find best sites for bird houses. Boy Scout Troop 305 of Watkinsville and their Scout Master, Craig Vail, joined Brian Cooke, president of the Oconee Rivers Audubon Society, to "scout out" the best sites for bird houses at Oconee Hill Cemetery.

