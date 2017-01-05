Kennesaw man to speak in Watkinsville...

Kennesaw man to speak in Watkinsville about mountain folk during Civil War

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

Robert C. Jones will speak on guerrillas operating in the Georgia mountains during the Civil War. Jones lives in Kennesaw, where the head of a household is required by law to own a firearm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Watkinsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Llama Runs Free on Roads Near Athens, Georgia Thu L Mike 7
News New act Laughlin brings male-female harmony duo... Dec 27 Will Dockery 5
False Statements on Sandy Hook and CIA Hacking ... Dec 15 wjabbe 3
News Ghanaian doctor honoured in the US Dec '16 Andrew 1
Comment to Dan Everett on Flagpole article on g... Nov '16 wjabbe 2
Armed man in custody after 6-hour manhunt Nov '16 openmind693 1
Dos any one know where kara mo Nov '16 Anonymous 1
See all Watkinsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Watkinsville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Oconee County was issued at January 06 at 1:35PM EST

Watkinsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Watkinsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
 

Watkinsville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,874 • Total comments across all topics: 277,668,650

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC