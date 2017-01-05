Kennesaw man to speak in Watkinsville about mountain folk during Civil War
Robert C. Jones will speak on guerrillas operating in the Georgia mountains during the Civil War. Jones lives in Kennesaw, where the head of a household is required by law to own a firearm.
