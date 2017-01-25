Atlanta artists to speak on transform...

Atlanta artists to speak on transforming wood into art at OCAF gallery talk

Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

In the words of veteran Athens furniture-maker Abraham Tesser, one of the finest artists invited to "Wood Works: A Regional Exhibition" is Sabiha Mujtaba. From her Atlanta studio, Mujtaba turns out detailed and creative wood pieces, some of which are on exhibit now through Feb. 17 at the Oconee Cultural Arts Foundation Center in Watkinsville.

