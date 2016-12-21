Who could it be? Thieves targeting honey at UGA hives in Oconee County
Thieves went for the gold in Oconee County early this week and it's the kind that's sweet and sticky. About 15 pounds of honey was stolen from honey bee hives owned by the University of Georgia's Horticulture Farm on Hog Mountain Farm, according to an Oconee County Sheriff's report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Add your comments below
Watkinsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New act Laughlin brings male-female harmony duo...
|13 hr
|Will Dockery
|5
|False Statements on Sandy Hook and CIA Hacking ...
|Dec 15
|wjabbe
|3
|Ghanaian doctor honoured in the US
|Dec 3
|Andrew
|1
|Comment to Dan Everett on Flagpole article on g...
|Nov 30
|wjabbe
|2
|Armed man in custody after 6-hour manhunt
|Nov 27
|openmind693
|1
|Dos any one know where kara mo
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Local used car dealer
|Nov '16
|Tpogue
|1
Find what you want!
Search Watkinsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC