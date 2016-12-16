Watkinsville woman releases book on daily devotionals
Suzanne Chambers holds the devotional book she will release at two signings this month in Athens and Watkinsville. Watkinsville resident Suzanne Chambers has for years shared her faith with other women through speeches, Bible studies and an Internet blog, but now she has penned her first book.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Add your comments below
Watkinsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|False Statements on Sandy Hook and CIA Hacking ...
|Dec 15
|wjabbe
|3
|Ghanaian doctor honoured in the US
|Dec 3
|Andrew
|1
|Comment to Dan Everett on Flagpole article on g...
|Nov 30
|wjabbe
|2
|Armed man in custody after 6-hour manhunt
|Nov 27
|openmind693
|1
|Dos any one know where kara mo
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Local used car dealer
|Nov '16
|Tpogue
|1
|2016 Nobel Prizes in physics, chemistry and med...
|Nov '16
|wjabbe
|2
Find what you want!
Search Watkinsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC