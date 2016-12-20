Tragic car accident marked UGA's 2016

University of Georgia President Jere W. Morehead addresses the audience during the Commit to Georgia fundraising campaign held in the Tate Grand Hall at the University of Georgia, Thursday, November 10, 2016. The University of Georgia opened up another large new building in 2016 with the completion of the $48 million Science Learning Center on South Campus, and throughout the early part of the year archaeologists dug up nearly 100 bodies from an old Athens cemetery where construction crews were renovating and expanding Baldwin Hall.

