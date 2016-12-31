Rev Killian honored at New Year's Day...

Rev Killian honored at New Year's Day Emancipation Proclamation Observance and Pioneer Awards

Saturday Dec 31 Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

The 27th Annual Emancipation Proclamation Observance and Pioneer Awards Committee is Sunday at the Bethel Baptist Church, 59 North Main Street, Watkinsville at 3 p.m. This year's program honors the legacy of the late Rev. Archibald R. Killian of Athens with the first lifetime achievement award presentation in his name.

