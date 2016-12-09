Oconee County blotter

PALLET THIEF: On Dec. 1, a deputy was dispatched to Trader Joe's off Epps Bridge Parkway, where a man and woman were seen about 1:50 p.m. stealing 10 to 16 new wood pallets. An employee spotted the pair at the rear loading dock and asked them to stop, but they drove off with the pallets in a red Chevrolet pickup.

