Oconee County blotter
HONDA KEYED: On Dec. 17, Deputy Quinton NeSmith was dispatched to Moreland Heights Road, Watkinsville, where a man complained that he allowed a 23-year-old woman to stay overnight at his home and the next day she keyed his Honda car down the passenger side. BURGLARY: On Dec. 21, deputies were dispatched to Murphy USA off Epps Bridge Parkway, where a man was seen who was possibly involved in a previous theft incident at the station.
