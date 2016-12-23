Oconee County blotter

Oconee County blotter

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 23 Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

DAMAGE: On Dec. 10, a 58-year-old man reported that a lock on a storage unit at a facility on Park Drive, Watkinsville, was damaged, but the unit had not been entered. DAMAGE: On Dec. 13, Deputy Sonyia Wallace was dispatched to meet with a 40-year-old man, who reported that on the previous day he was in his home on Pine Ridge Court when he heard someone banging on the door.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Watkinsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New act Laughlin brings male-female harmony duo... Tue Will Dockery 5
False Statements on Sandy Hook and CIA Hacking ... Dec 15 wjabbe 3
News Ghanaian doctor honoured in the US Dec 3 Andrew 1
Comment to Dan Everett on Flagpole article on g... Nov 30 wjabbe 2
Armed man in custody after 6-hour manhunt Nov 27 openmind693 1
Dos any one know where kara mo Nov '16 Anonymous 1
Local used car dealer Nov '16 Tpogue 1
See all Watkinsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Watkinsville Forum Now

Watkinsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Watkinsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
 

Watkinsville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,949 • Total comments across all topics: 277,400,681

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC