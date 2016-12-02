Lots of early voters for Oconee commission runoff
The arrival of the holiday season hasn't distracted Oconee County voters from paying attention to a runoff for a county commission seat, the lone contest in upcoming Tuesday balloting. As the week-long early voting period in the runoff for the at-large Post 2 commission seat was winding down Friday afternoon, more than 1,500 Oconee voters had cast ballots, and county elections officials had received 141 absentee ballots in the mail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Add your comments below
Watkinsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|False Statements on Sandy Hook and CIA Hacking ...
|Dec 15
|wjabbe
|3
|Ghanaian doctor honoured in the US
|Dec 3
|Andrew
|1
|Comment to Dan Everett on Flagpole article on g...
|Nov 30
|wjabbe
|2
|Armed man in custody after 6-hour manhunt
|Nov 27
|openmind693
|1
|Dos any one know where kara mo
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Local used car dealer
|Nov '16
|Tpogue
|1
|2016 Nobel Prizes in physics, chemistry and med...
|Nov '16
|wjabbe
|2
Find what you want!
Search Watkinsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC