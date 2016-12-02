Lots of early voters for Oconee commission runoff

The arrival of the holiday season hasn't distracted Oconee County voters from paying attention to a runoff for a county commission seat, the lone contest in upcoming Tuesday balloting. As the week-long early voting period in the runoff for the at-large Post 2 commission seat was winding down Friday afternoon, more than 1,500 Oconee voters had cast ballots, and county elections officials had received 141 absentee ballots in the mail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.