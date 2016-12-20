Downed trees caused power outages in ...

Downed trees caused power outages in Oconee County

Friday Dec 30 Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

High winds swept through Oconee County on Thursday, knocking over trees that resulted in a loss of electricity to about 2,000 homes and businesses, according to Georgia Power. Two main outages occurred in the county, one inside the city of Watkinsville and another outside Bishop, a company spokesman said.

Watkinsville, GA

