Downed trees caused power outages in Oconee County
High winds swept through Oconee County on Thursday, knocking over trees that resulted in a loss of electricity to about 2,000 homes and businesses, according to Georgia Power. Two main outages occurred in the county, one inside the city of Watkinsville and another outside Bishop, a company spokesman said.
