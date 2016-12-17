Athens-Clarke commission committee makes Sunday alcohol sales recommendation
Sam Balling, a bar tender at HiLo, poses for a portrait during a showing of the 2016 Presidential race on MSNBC in Athens, Ga., Tuesday, November 8, 2016. It's on a Sunday, but that doesn't necessarily mean that for next year's New Year's Eve, revelers won't be able to head to their favorite local bar to ring in 2018.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Add your comments below
Watkinsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|False Statements on Sandy Hook and CIA Hacking ...
|Dec 15
|wjabbe
|3
|Ghanaian doctor honoured in the US
|Dec 3
|Andrew
|1
|Comment to Dan Everett on Flagpole article on g...
|Nov 30
|wjabbe
|2
|Armed man in custody after 6-hour manhunt
|Nov 27
|openmind693
|1
|Dos any one know where kara mo
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Local used car dealer
|Nov '16
|Tpogue
|1
|2016 Nobel Prizes in physics, chemistry and med...
|Nov '16
|wjabbe
|2
Find what you want!
Search Watkinsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC