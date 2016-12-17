Athens-Clarke commission committee ma...

Athens-Clarke commission committee makes Sunday alcohol sales recommendation

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 17 Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

Sam Balling, a bar tender at HiLo, poses for a portrait during a showing of the 2016 Presidential race on MSNBC in Athens, Ga., Tuesday, November 8, 2016. It's on a Sunday, but that doesn't necessarily mean that for next year's New Year's Eve, revelers won't be able to head to their favorite local bar to ring in 2018.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Watkinsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
False Statements on Sandy Hook and CIA Hacking ... Dec 15 wjabbe 3
News Ghanaian doctor honoured in the US Dec 3 Andrew 1
Comment to Dan Everett on Flagpole article on g... Nov 30 wjabbe 2
Armed man in custody after 6-hour manhunt Nov 27 openmind693 1
Dos any one know where kara mo Nov '16 Anonymous 1
Local used car dealer Nov '16 Tpogue 1
2016 Nobel Prizes in physics, chemistry and med... Nov '16 wjabbe 2
See all Watkinsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Watkinsville Forum Now

Watkinsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Watkinsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Watkinsville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,459 • Total comments across all topics: 277,302,816

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC