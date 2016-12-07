Annual Mingle with Kringle at OCAF features entertainer Doug Berkey
The Oconee Cultural Arts Foundation is hosting a holiday event on Saturday featuring Santa Claus, crafts experts and a visit by the well-traveled mask-maker and comedic Doug Berky. Berky, who has been performing theater since the 1970s, has plans for a show involving comedy, mime and juggling and his time on stage will incorporate some of his masks as well.
