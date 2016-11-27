St. Mary's employees donate 175 turkeys to Food Bank

John Becker, President and CEO of the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia, center, accepts one of 175 frozen turkeys donated by St. Mary's employees and volunteers from Chevy McKenzie, Sodexo retail manager at St. Mary's, left, and Karen Foutz, St. Mary's Director of Human Resources, right. St. Mary's Health Care System employees and volunteers last week donated 175 turkeys - weighing almost a ton-and-a-half - to the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia to help families in need this holiday season.

