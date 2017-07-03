Maine motorists can renew licenses at AAA despite state shutdown

Despite the shutdown of state government , Maine motorists can still renew and replace their drivers licenses thanks to an arrangement between AAA and the Maine Secretary of State's Office. "We've been doing that since 2013," AAA spokesman Dan Goodman said in a telephone interview Monday afternoon, adding that what would expand into a statewide service began as a result of the need to serve drivers in Waterville, which did not have a full time time Bureau of Motor Vehicle office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.