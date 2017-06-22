Waterville man injured after tipping over riding lawn mower
Waterville and Winslow fire Chief David LaFountain says the man went too far while driving on the steep embankment Wednesday morning and the mower tipped sideways. The Waterville Morning Sentinel reports the lawn mower got stuck in nearby trees and didn't fall on the man.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waterville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hide your men..
|May 30
|Anonymous
|1
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|28
|Jehovah's Witnesses to gather at Augusta Civic ... (Sep '09)
|Dec '16
|Sara K
|31
|Saint Jude's Novena (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Sara K
|1
|Study reveals 'hidden homeless' in rural America (Jun '09)
|Dec '16
|Trudy
|4
|Is Winslow still a strong French subculture? (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Trudy
|1
|winslow = the town with an insane judge (Apr '12)
|Dec '16
|Trudy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Waterville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC