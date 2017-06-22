Waterville man injured after tipping ...

Waterville man injured after tipping over riding lawn mower

Waterville and Winslow fire Chief David LaFountain says the man went too far while driving on the steep embankment Wednesday morning and the mower tipped sideways. The Waterville Morning Sentinel reports the lawn mower got stuck in nearby trees and didn't fall on the man.

