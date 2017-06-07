Small earthquake shakes up midcoast Maine
People in and around the Monroe area took to social media to say they felt an earthquake. They were correct.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waterville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hide your men..
|May 30
|Anonymous
|1
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|28
|Jehovah's Witnesses to gather at Augusta Civic ... (Sep '09)
|Dec '16
|Sara K
|31
|Saint Jude's Novena
|Dec '16
|Sara K
|1
|Study reveals 'hidden homeless' in rural America (Jun '09)
|Dec '16
|Trudy
|4
|Is Winslow still a strong French subculture? (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Trudy
|1
|winslow = the town with an insane judge (Apr '12)
|Dec '16
|Trudy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Waterville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC