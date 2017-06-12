Lydia Gilman awarded Alfond Youth Cen...

Lydia Gilman awarded Alfond Youth Center talent scholarship

Lydia Gilman , daughter of Lance and April Gilman, of China, was selected as one of 10 finalists in the 2017 Kennebec Valley - Alfond Youth Center's Youth Talent Search. Lydia won a $500 talent scholarship to be used anyway she deems appropriate in furthering her musical talents.

