Lydia Gilman awarded Alfond Youth Center talent scholarship
Lydia Gilman , daughter of Lance and April Gilman, of China, was selected as one of 10 finalists in the 2017 Kennebec Valley - Alfond Youth Center's Youth Talent Search. Lydia won a $500 talent scholarship to be used anyway she deems appropriate in furthering her musical talents.
