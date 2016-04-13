Lauren Hutton to be honored at Maine film festival
In this April 13, 2016 file photo, Lauren Hutton attends the Tribeca Film Festival opening night world premiere of "The First Monday in May" at John Zuccotti Theater at BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center in New York. Hutton is going to be this year's honoree at the 20th annual Maine International Film Festival.
