Judy Pancoast Returns to Waterville
Pancoast was nominated in 2011 for a Grammy for Best Children's Album for her "Weird Things are Everywhere! A Reading Road Trip with Judy Pancoast" CD. She was born and raised in Waterville, Maine, but her music has taken her to 49 states and several foreign countries This event is free, and open to the public.
