How two Maine graduation speakers communicated their optimism in a discouraging world
Jaritza Arleen Abreu rushes to hug former Vice President Joseph R. Biden before receiving her Bachelor of Arts Degree from Colby College. This weekend is a momentous one for high school seniors across Maine, as many receive their diplomas and proceed to what's next in their lives, whether it's college, military service, work or some other life experience.
|Hide your men..
|May 30
|Anonymous
|1
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|28
|Jehovah's Witnesses to gather at Augusta Civic ... (Sep '09)
|Dec '16
|Sara K
|31
|Saint Jude's Novena
|Dec '16
|Sara K
|1
|Study reveals 'hidden homeless' in rural America (Jun '09)
|Dec '16
|Trudy
|4
|Is Winslow still a strong French subculture? (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Trudy
|1
|winslow = the town with an insane judge (Apr '12)
|Dec '16
|Trudy
|3
