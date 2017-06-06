Golden Girls-Style Comedy Exit Laughing to Play Waterville Opera House

The Waterville Opera House will present Exit Laughing, a comedic play written by Paul Elliot and directed by Debra Susi. The show stars some of the region's most hilariously entertaining acting talent and opens at the WOH in downtown Waterville on Friday, June 16th at 7:30pm and runs through Sunday, June 25th at 2:00pm.

