Golden Girls-Style Comedy Exit Laughing to Play Waterville Opera House
The Waterville Opera House will present Exit Laughing, a comedic play written by Paul Elliot and directed by Debra Susi. The show stars some of the region's most hilariously entertaining acting talent and opens at the WOH in downtown Waterville on Friday, June 16th at 7:30pm and runs through Sunday, June 25th at 2:00pm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Waterville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hide your men..
|May 30
|Anonymous
|1
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|28
|Jehovah's Witnesses to gather at Augusta Civic ... (Sep '09)
|Dec '16
|Sara K
|31
|Saint Jude's Novena
|Dec '16
|Sara K
|1
|Study reveals 'hidden homeless' in rural America (Jun '09)
|Dec '16
|Trudy
|4
|Is Winslow still a strong French subculture? (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Trudy
|1
|winslow = the town with an insane judge (Apr '12)
|Dec '16
|Trudy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Waterville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC