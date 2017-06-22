Feds indict Waterville man indicted on gun, smuggling, money laundering charges

A Waterville man was indicted Tuesday on 17 federal charges of illegal interstate receipt and shipment in firearms, money laundering and smuggling. Iulian Petre, also known as Julian Petre, faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $500,000 fine if convicted of all of the 17 counts, Assistant U.S. Attorney Chris Ruge said Thursday.

