Feds indict Waterville man indicted o...

Feds indict Waterville man indicted on gun, smuggling, money laundering charges

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Bangor Daily News

A Waterville man was indicted Tuesday on 17 federal charges of illegal interstate receipt and shipment in firearms, money laundering and smuggling. Iulian Petre, also known as Julian Petre, faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $500,000 fine if convicted of all of the 17 counts, Assistant U.S. Attorney Chris Ruge said Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waterville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hide your men.. May 30 Anonymous 1
the music thread (Mar '12) Feb '17 Musikologist 28
News Jehovah's Witnesses to gather at Augusta Civic ... (Sep '09) Dec '16 Sara K 31
Saint Jude's Novena (Dec '16) Dec '16 Sara K 1
News Study reveals 'hidden homeless' in rural America (Jun '09) Dec '16 Trudy 4
Is Winslow still a strong French subculture? (Dec '16) Dec '16 Trudy 1
winslow = the town with an insane judge (Apr '12) Dec '16 Trudy 3
See all Waterville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waterville Forum Now

Waterville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waterville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
 

Waterville, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,890 • Total comments across all topics: 281,987,583

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC