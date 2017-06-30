Author Talk and Book Signing: Hope Rowan "Ten Days in Acadia"
See Acadia National Park and Mount Desert Island through the eyes of 12-year old Hattie, a fictional girl who recounts her time hiking in Hope Rowan's "Ten Days in Acadia: A Kid's Hiking Guide to Mount Desert Island." Rowan, who lives on Mount Desert Island, will be at the Jesup Memorial Library on Tuesday, July 11 at 7 p.m. for an author talk and book signing.
