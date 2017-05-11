Waterville to be renamed 'Colbyville,...

Waterville to be renamed 'Colbyville,' according to fake report

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 11 Read more: Bangor Daily News

"Fake news" is a hot topic these days. Before you go spouting off in the comments section about what you think about our fine publication, I will be talking about completely false reports intended to deceive, not what I think is false.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waterville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the music thread (Mar '12) Feb '17 Musikologist 28
News Jehovah's Witnesses to gather at Augusta Civic ... (Sep '09) Dec '16 Sara K 31
Saint Jude's Novena Dec '16 Sara K 1
News Study reveals 'hidden homeless' in rural America (Jun '09) Dec '16 Trudy 4
Is Winslow still a strong French subculture? Dec '16 Trudy 1
winslow = the town with an insane judge (Apr '12) Dec '16 Trudy 3
Waterville Music Thread (Feb '14) Nov '16 Musikologist 6
See all Waterville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waterville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Kennebec County was issued at May 17 at 4:52PM EDT

Waterville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waterville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
 

Waterville, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,351 • Total comments across all topics: 281,085,888

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC