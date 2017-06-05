Thomas College Continues Success in Supporting Students and Providing ...
CRLA certification shows the quality of the peer tutoring program and demonstrates that the program meets or exceeds the international standards for program management, especially for hiring, training and supervising peer tutors. The certification is not required for peer tutoring programs; Thomas College is one of only six programs in Maine to hold the distinction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Waterville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hide your men..
|May 30
|Anonymous
|1
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|28
|Jehovah's Witnesses to gather at Augusta Civic ... (Sep '09)
|Dec '16
|Sara K
|31
|Saint Jude's Novena
|Dec '16
|Sara K
|1
|Study reveals 'hidden homeless' in rural America (Jun '09)
|Dec '16
|Trudy
|4
|Is Winslow still a strong French subculture? (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Trudy
|1
|winslow = the town with an insane judge (Apr '12)
|Dec '16
|Trudy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Waterville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC