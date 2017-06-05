Thomas College Continues Success in S...

Thomas College Continues Success in Supporting Students and Providing ...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: Bangor Daily News

CRLA certification shows the quality of the peer tutoring program and demonstrates that the program meets or exceeds the international standards for program management, especially for hiring, training and supervising peer tutors. The certification is not required for peer tutoring programs; Thomas College is one of only six programs in Maine to hold the distinction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waterville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hide your men.. May 30 Anonymous 1
the music thread (Mar '12) Feb '17 Musikologist 28
News Jehovah's Witnesses to gather at Augusta Civic ... (Sep '09) Dec '16 Sara K 31
Saint Jude's Novena Dec '16 Sara K 1
News Study reveals 'hidden homeless' in rural America (Jun '09) Dec '16 Trudy 4
Is Winslow still a strong French subculture? (Dec '16) Dec '16 Trudy 1
winslow = the town with an insane judge (Apr '12) Dec '16 Trudy 3
See all Waterville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waterville Forum Now

Waterville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waterville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. South Korea
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Health Care
 

Waterville, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,091 • Total comments across all topics: 281,611,757

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC