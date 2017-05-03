Opening day at Waterville's Wrigley F...

Opening day at Waterville's Wrigley Field replica

On April 29 Purnell Wrigley Field, in Waterville, joined the Harold Alfond Fenway Park, in Oakland, as the only two licensed replica turfed fields in the country. CEO Ken Walsh, of the Boys & Girls Clubs and YMCA at the Alfond Youth Center said, "These fields give kids the opportunity to feel like real Major League players! The turf not only gives everyone the chance to play but extends the baseball season here in Maine, giving kids more time to develop their skills and learn sportsmanship while playing the game they love.

