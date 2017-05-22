NEH Chairman William D. Adams resigns
Adams, who was appointed by President Obama in February 2014 and confirmed three months later, will be done as of Tuesday. "Leading this important organization has been one of the most exciting and gratifying experiences of my life," he said in a memo to staff.
