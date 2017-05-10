Man wants plea deal review decades af...

Man wants plea deal review decades after conviction for Waterville murder

Wednesday May 10 Read more: Sun Journal

A Maine man sentenced to life in prison for a murder two decades ago wants his case reviewed, saying his lawyer didn't properly communicate the possibility of a plea deal. Robert Wayne Lonardo was convicted of murder in the 1994 death of Marianne Pembrook in Waterville.

