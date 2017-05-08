Maine priest removed after sex abuse ...

Maine priest removed after sex abuse accusation

A Roman Catholic priest in Waterville, Maine, has been removed following allegations of sexual abuse against a minor more than a decade ago in Connecticut. The Eparchy of Saint Maron of Brooklyn, New York, said Monday the Rev.

