Maine educator summer institute to host national speakers at Thomas College

Maine PreK-12 educators have a unique opportunity this June to engage with three inspirational speakers who are leaders in working with students to develop their creative, problem solving skills, to build their sense of self-efficacy, and engage them in authentic learning scenarios at Thomas College's Center for Innovation in Education Summer Institute: Weaving a Tapestry of Learning. The three speakers include Tim McNamara, principal of High Tech High in Chula Vista, CA, Brooke Haycock, of Education Trust - specializing in docudrama focusing on equity issues in schools, and a group from EXPLO, an international organization that specializes in hands-on, interactive problem solving scenarios that engage and challenge students.

