Maine Conference for Jewish Life to be held June 9-11 in Waterville

WATERVILLE, Maine - The Maine Conference for Jewish Life, a unique gathering of people from small towns and synagogues across the state, will take place A pluralistic opportunity for superior Jewish learning and joyous celebration in central Maine, the 2017 conference will expand into the city of Waterville, with a full array of programming and cultural offerings at various downtown venues. Friday and Saturday events and programs will all take place on the Colby College campus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.