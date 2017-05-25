Maine Conference for Jewish Life to b...

Maine Conference for Jewish Life to be held June 9-11 in Waterville

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Bangor Daily News

WATERVILLE, Maine - The Maine Conference for Jewish Life, a unique gathering of people from small towns and synagogues across the state, will take place A pluralistic opportunity for superior Jewish learning and joyous celebration in central Maine, the 2017 conference will expand into the city of Waterville, with a full array of programming and cultural offerings at various downtown venues. Friday and Saturday events and programs will all take place on the Colby College campus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waterville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the music thread (Mar '12) Feb '17 Musikologist 28
News Jehovah's Witnesses to gather at Augusta Civic ... (Sep '09) Dec '16 Sara K 31
Saint Jude's Novena Dec '16 Sara K 1
News Study reveals 'hidden homeless' in rural America (Jun '09) Dec '16 Trudy 4
Is Winslow still a strong French subculture? Dec '16 Trudy 1
winslow = the town with an insane judge (Apr '12) Dec '16 Trudy 3
Waterville Music Thread (Feb '14) Nov '16 Musikologist 6
See all Waterville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waterville Forum Now

Waterville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waterville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
 

Waterville, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,463 • Total comments across all topics: 281,296,613

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC