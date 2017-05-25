LePage's plan to dissolve turnpike authority hits roadblock
Without dissent, a key committee urged the Legislature on Thursday to turn thumbs down on Gov. Paul LePage's bid to fold the Maine Turnpike Authority into the Department of Transportation. With little time and not much evidence that the move would help, the Transportation Committee had no trouble recommending leaving the quasi-independent state agency alone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun Journal.
Add your comments below
Waterville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hide your men..
|May 30
|Anonymous
|1
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|28
|Jehovah's Witnesses to gather at Augusta Civic ... (Sep '09)
|Dec '16
|Sara K
|31
|Saint Jude's Novena
|Dec '16
|Sara K
|1
|Study reveals 'hidden homeless' in rural America (Jun '09)
|Dec '16
|Trudy
|4
|Is Winslow still a strong French subculture? (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Trudy
|1
|winslow = the town with an insane judge (Apr '12)
|Dec '16
|Trudy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Waterville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC