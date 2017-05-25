LePage's plan to dissolve turnpike au...

LePage's plan to dissolve turnpike authority hits roadblock

Thursday May 25 Read more: Sun Journal

Without dissent, a key committee urged the Legislature on Thursday to turn thumbs down on Gov. Paul LePage's bid to fold the Maine Turnpike Authority into the Department of Transportation. With little time and not much evidence that the move would help, the Transportation Committee had no trouble recommending leaving the quasi-independent state agency alone.

