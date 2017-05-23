Laliberte joins Central Maine Photogr...

Laliberte joins Central Maine Photography staff

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Town Line

Jessica L. Laliberte , of Waterville, has joined the Central Maine Photography staff as a reporter/writer. Jessica has a long media background having worked in radio, TV and print press.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Town Line.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waterville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the music thread (Mar '12) Feb '17 Musikologist 28
News Jehovah's Witnesses to gather at Augusta Civic ... (Sep '09) Dec '16 Sara K 31
Saint Jude's Novena Dec '16 Sara K 1
News Study reveals 'hidden homeless' in rural America (Jun '09) Dec '16 Trudy 4
Is Winslow still a strong French subculture? Dec '16 Trudy 1
winslow = the town with an insane judge (Apr '12) Dec '16 Trudy 3
Waterville Music Thread (Feb '14) Nov '16 Musikologist 6
See all Waterville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waterville Forum Now

Waterville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waterville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Pope Francis
 

Waterville, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,752 • Total comments across all topics: 281,252,662

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC