Inland Hospital collects healthy food and essential items for local communities
Inland Hospital, in Waterville, is gearing up to fight hunger in local communities! Partnering with United Way of Mid-Maine, Inland will collect non-perishable food items and essential products for local food pantries until May 30. The hospital is asking for healthy choice food donations; low-sodium, low-fat, whole wheat or whole grain items such as pasta and cereal, canned vegetables, and fruit canned in fruit juice are suggested. Personal and household essential items such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo, soap, toilet paper, diapers, paper towels, trash bags and household cleaning products are also welcome.
