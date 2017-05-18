Festival of Art returns June 1
The 15th annual Festival of Art, sponsored by the Senior College of Belfast, will open with a first-viewing reception with live music Thursday, June 1, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the University of Maine's Hutchinson Center, 80 Belmont Ave./Route 3. Admission is free. The annual non-juried exhibition features both amateur and professional artists, working in all media aside from video and installation art.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Harbor Times Soup.
Add your comments below
Waterville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|28
|Jehovah's Witnesses to gather at Augusta Civic ... (Sep '09)
|Dec '16
|Sara K
|31
|Saint Jude's Novena
|Dec '16
|Sara K
|1
|Study reveals 'hidden homeless' in rural America (Jun '09)
|Dec '16
|Trudy
|4
|Is Winslow still a strong French subculture?
|Dec '16
|Trudy
|1
|winslow = the town with an insane judge (Apr '12)
|Dec '16
|Trudy
|3
|Waterville Music Thread (Feb '14)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|6
Find what you want!
Search Waterville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC