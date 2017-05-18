Festival of Art returns June 1

Festival of Art returns June 1

Wednesday May 17

The 15th annual Festival of Art, sponsored by the Senior College of Belfast, will open with a first-viewing reception with live music Thursday, June 1, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the University of Maine's Hutchinson Center, 80 Belmont Ave./Route 3. Admission is free. The annual non-juried exhibition features both amateur and professional artists, working in all media aside from video and installation art.

