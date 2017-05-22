Emmy-Nominated Greenlight Maine TV Sh...

Emmy-Nominated Greenlight Maine TV Show to Hold Live Taping of Season Finale at Thomas College

Thursday May 18 Read more: Bangor Daily News

Come watch three Maine companies - Surge Hydro, Bluet, and Herbal Revolution - compete in the final Greenlight Maine pitch-off and vie for $100,000 in cash at a live taping of the TV series at Thomas College in Waterville, Maine, on June 6. This free showing is open to the public. The show will begin taping promptly at 7 p.m. in Thomas College's Ayotte Auditorium.

