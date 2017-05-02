Dog trainers: The right owner and rehab can turn Cujo into Fido

Chris Fraize, owner of Canine Solutions Training Services, leads a bite prevention class for animal control officers at Foxwoods Casino. WATERVILLE, Maine - Could Dakota, the husky slated for euthanasia after killing one smaller dog and biting another, be rehabilitated and live out a peaceful life if given another chance? "Most dogs can be better," said Chris Fraize, who owns Kittery-based Canine Solutions Training Services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.