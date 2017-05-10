Court upholds OSHA finding that railr...

Court upholds OSHA finding that railroad company violated Maine employee's whistleblower rights

A federal appeals court has affirmed that Pan Am Railways, Inc. must pay $260,000 in punitive and compensatory damages to - and take corrective action on behalf of - an employee who was subjected to retaliation for filing a Federal Railroad Safety Act whistleblower complaint . The U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration investigated the complaint, filed in 2011, against the North Billerica-based commercial railroad and found the railroad retaliated against the employee, who works in a rail yard in Waterville, Maine, when it charged him with dishonesty in connection with his FRSA complaint.

