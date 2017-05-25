Court upholds OSHA finding that Pan A...

Court upholds OSHA finding that Pan Am Railways violated Maine employee's whistleblower rights

The U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration investigated the complaint, filed in 2011, against the North Billerica-based commercial railroad and found the railroad retaliated against the employee, who works in a rail yard in Waterville, Maine, when it charged him with dishonesty in connection with his FRSA complaint. The employee had tried to report an injury.

