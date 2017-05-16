Child, 5, dies overnight after fallin...

Child, 5, dies overnight after falling from canoe on Vassalboro stream

The Maine Warden Service says a 5-year-old boy from Vassalboro has died after falling from a canoe Monday. Wardens say around 7:30 p.m., 5-year-old William Egold and his mother, Mollie, were in a canoe on Outlet Stream below the intersection of Oak Grove Road and Route 32 in Vassalboro.

